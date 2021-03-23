UPDATE: 8-year-old victim of fatal Houma shooting identified

The 8-year-old who was shot to death in Houma last night has been identified as Treyce Bryant.

More details to follow.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Original release:

The Houma Police Department is in the infant stages of working the homicide of an 8-year-old female who succumbed to injuries resulting from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, shortly before 8:30pm, Houma Police received a call of shots fired within the area of Main Street within the 9100 block. After receiving the call, it was reported that a light-colored vehicle was following a dark colored vehicle and shooting at it. Shortly thereafter, Houma Police received information that a male and a female arrived at Chabert Hospital with a child that was suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

As the investigation continued, Houma Police interviewed witnesses who verified that a light-colored sedan, occupied by an unknown suspect(s) was in fact following a dark colored compact car, occupied by the victims, and was shooting at them. Houma Police learned after shots were fired, the victims drove directly to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

At this point, Houma Police detectives are in the process of interviewing additional witnesses, as well as gathering evidence in attempts to identify the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.