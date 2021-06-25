UPDATE: Additional arrest made, one still at large in murder at Houma apartment complex

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives have made an additional arrest and have issued an arrest warrant for one more subject in reference to the Troy Taylor Jr. homicide that occurred at Cameron Isles Apartments on December 5, 2020.

Sheriff Soignet stated that detectives continued investigating this homicide and obtained information that Joseph Simmons III (28 years of age residing at 214 Paxton St Houma, LA) paid Rondell Dewey (25 years of age residing in Gray, LA) to shoot and kill Troy Taylor Jr. The investigation revealed that Simmons drove Rondell Dewey to Cameron Isles Apartments where Dewey committed the murder and was driven from the scene by Simmons. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives issued arrest warrants for Joseph Simmons II for one count of Solicitation for Murder and Rondell Dewey for one count of First Degree Murder.

Joseph Simmons previously posted a $750,000 bond for Second Degree Murder for this investigation. He was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in Patterson, LA on June 25, 2021 without incident and transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he is being held on $2,000,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rondell Dewey please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Previous releases:

December 8, 2020

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Houma man for one count of Second-Degree Murder for the shooting death of Troy Taylor Jr. Sheriff Soignet advised that with the assistance of the Houma Police Department, United States Marshal’s Service and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Joseph Simmons III (28 years of age residing at 214 Paxton St Houma, LA) in Harvey, LA.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives along with Houma Police Department detectives worked tirelessly gathering information that led to the recovery of the vehicle observed in the area of the shooting. This ultimately led to an arrest warrant being issued for one count of Second Degree Murder on Joseph Simmons III. Simmons was located in Harvey, LA and taken into custody without incident by the United States Marshal’s Service.

Joseph Simmons III is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet stated “I would like to thank all agencies that assisted with this investigation. With cooperation from local and federal law enforcement agencies, we were able to bring closure to the Troy Taylor’s family and take a dangerous person off the streets.”

December 6, 2020

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at Cameron Isles Apartment Complex located at 711 Enterprise Dr. Sheriff Soignet advised that at approximately 4:40pm on Saturday 12/5/2020, Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to the apartment complex in reference to a subject being shot.

Sheriff Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located Troy Taylor Jr (28 years of age residing at Cameron Isle Complex) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Terrebonne General Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. Sheriff Soignet advised that the investigation is in the early stages and asks that anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where they may be eligible for a cash reward.