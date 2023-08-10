UPDATE: Arrest in Made in May 2023 Shooting Incident in Marydale

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an arrest has been made in the investigation into a shooting in May 2023 in Thibodaux where seven people were shot. Keshon Taylor, 18, of Schriever is charged with multiple accounts of attempted murder. Detectives believe Taylor was one of at least two gunmen involved in the shooting.

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 21, 2023, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux with multiple victims. Deputies provided medical assistance to victims still on the scene. They also learned that other victims were already taken to a local hospital. Investigators identified a total of seven people shot and injured. Those victims ranged in age from 17 to 25 years of age. Another two females, ages 21 and 22, suffered injuries as the crowd was running from the scene. All nine injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Through investigation, detectives identified Taylor as a suspect in the shooting. Based on the evidence and the investigation, they were able to tie him to six of the seven victims and obtained a warrant for his arrest for six counts of attempted second degree murder.

On August 8, 2023, Taylor appeared in 17th Judicial District Court in Thibodaux on an unrelated matter and was taken into custody on the active warrant. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail is set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.