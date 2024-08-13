UPDATE: Arrest Made in June 2024 Shooting in Bayou Blue

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that occurred in June 2024 in Bayou Blue. Felix Miller, 32, of Gray has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, deputies received reports of gunshots in the area of Palmisano Drive in Bayou Blue. Deputies then received a report that a woman in her 30s had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The wound was not life-threatening. Detectives developed Miller as a suspect in the shooting and that he had fired rounds at the woman and a man. Following the investigation, they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators located and arrested Miller on August 9, 2024. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with two counts of attempted second degree murder. Bail is set at $1 million.