UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting at Houma gas station

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that Terrebonne Parish detectives continued their investigation into the Friday morning shooting that occurred at the Express Convenience Store located on Bayou Gardens Blvd. After several hours into the investigation, TPSO detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for the suspect who has been identified as Tovon Letelle Miles.

On May 5, 2021, Wednesday morning, TPSO detectives went to Miles residence, 151 Marietta Place, Gray, La., where he was located. Miles was taken into custody without incident. Tovon Letelle Miles, age 22, was arrested on the arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he remains on a $500,000.00 bond.

Previous release:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on April 30, 2021, Friday morning, at approx. 10:55 a.m., TPSO deputies responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 700 block of Bayou Gardens Blvd. Houma, La.

When deputies and detectives arrived at the scene, Express Convenience Store, 735 Bayou Gardens Blvd., they learned that a 20-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the store; furthermore, that he was being transported to a local hospital by a privately owned vehicle. Detectives received information that there was some sort of conversation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and TPSO detectives are asking for anyone with information to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.