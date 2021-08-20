UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in shooting of 60-year-old grandmother near St. Francis

Jamanie Dotch, who was wanted for attempted murder in the shooting of a 60-year-old woman waiting to pick up her grandchildren from St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School in Houma, has been arrested, the Houma Police Department confirmed.

Dotch was taken into custody last night, Lt. Travis Theriot said.

More details from HPD:

The Houma Police Department would like to announce the arrest of Jamanie Dotch who was wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder for the shooting that occurred near St. Francis de Sales School.

On 8-19-21 during the evening hours, Houma Police received information concerning the whereabouts of Jamanie Dotch. Upon receiving the information, it was reported Dotch was walking in the area of Morgan Street. When officers arrived, they observed a male walking in the area of Morgan Street near Roanoake Street.

Upon observing officers, the subject took off running but was subsequently apprehended. Once apprehended he was identified as Jamanie Dotch. Houma Police also located a semi-automatic pistol within the general vicinity of Dotch’s apprehension. Taking this into consideration, it was retrieved for evidence. Jamanie Dotch was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center to be booked on the aforementioned charges.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the community and our law enforcement partners for their continued commitment in working with law enforcement to apprehend this individual.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.