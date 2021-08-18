UPDATE: Authorities recover boat, jet skis stolen in Mulberry

Authorities have recovered a boat and two jet skis that were stolen in the Mulberry subdivision in Houma early Monday morning.

From the Houma Police Depatment:

After extensive investigation, as well as community awareness, the Houma Police Department would like to announce the recovery of the stolen 19’ Crestliner center console boat and jet skis that were stolen earlier during the week.

On 8-16-21, once the information of the incident was disseminated to media outlets, representatives with the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received calls of an abandoned vessel matching the description of the Crestliner floating in a slip off of the Intracoastal Waterway. Once receiving the report, the vessel was recovered and identified it as the 19’ Crestliner that was initially stolen.

On 8-17-21 during the afternoon hours, Houma Police received information of 2 jet skis abandoned in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Morgan City area. Upon arrival, the jet skis were identified as the jet skis taken in the reported theft in the Mulberry subdivision. Taking this into consideration, they were recovered.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank our community along with our law enforcement partners, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary S.O., St. Martin S.O., Assumption S.O., Morgan City P.D., LA Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana State Police, for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it develops.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Initial Release:

The Houma Police is currently working several vehicle burglaries and thefts that occurred during the early morning hours of this date, 8-16-21, in Mulberry subdivision. On 8-16-21 after 6am, Houma Police responded to the area of Mulberry in reference to several vehicle burglaries at various locations throughout the neighborhood. During the investigation, it was discovered that a suspect(s) entered multiple unlocked vehicles and various items such as cash and firearms were taken.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered that a Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a residence in the neighborhood, but it was later recovered. Officers also learned 2 Yamaha jet skis and a 19’ Crestliner center console boat was also stolen.

At this point, Houma Police detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from various locations. The estimated value of the items stolen is over $200,000.

Houma Police Department

500 Honduras Street

Houma, La 70360

Gordon Dove Dana T. Coleman Parish President Chief of Police

Houma Police would like to reiterate to the community to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables, especially firearms, from within.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.