UPDATE: Body found on Burma Road identified

The man whose body was discovered on Burma Road this morning has been identified as 30-year-old Clinton Keplinger IV of Schriever, Louisiana.

Burma Road is now open to traffic.

Original Story:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are currently on scene investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Burma Road in Thibodaux early Tuesday morning. The man’s death is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Currently, Burma Road is CLOSED in both directions in the 1400 block. Local traffic must detour around this area.