UPDATE: Body found on Burma Road identified

Body Found on Burma Road in Thibodaux
February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021

The man whose body was discovered on Burma Road this morning has been identified as 30-year-old Clinton Keplinger IV of Schriever, Louisiana.

 

Burma Road is now open to traffic.

 

Original Story:



Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are currently on scene investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Burma Road in Thibodaux early Tuesday morning. The man’s death is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Currently, Burma Road is CLOSED in both directions in the 1400 block. Local traffic must detour around this area.



