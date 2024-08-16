UPDATE: Chauvin man arrested on additional juvenile sex charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by the SVU Division. Billy Ray McLin, 54, was arrested for charges of Molestation of a juvenile under 13 years of age, Sexual Battery, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, for his involvement in the investigation. Authorities have also arrested Tiffany Marie McLin, 31, of Chauvin, for charges of Failure to report certain felonies, linked to the original investigation.

On August 14th, the TPSO SVU Division learned of a 4th victim that was not linked to the original investigation. SVU Detectives contacted the parents of the 4th alleged victim, who was determined to be under the age of 10 at the time of the incident and learned that the victim was sexually abused at the McLin residence in 2023. Through the interview process with the victim, Authorities learned of explicit details of the abuse, in which Billy Ray McLin was identified as the perpetrator.



As a result of the newly discovered information, SVU Detectives arrested Billy Ray McLin for the additional charges associated with the abuse, and he remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Through further investigation of the original complaint, Authorities discovered details and evidence to support that Tiffany Marie McLin learned of the abuse but failed to report the incident(s) to Law Enforcement. As a result of the investigative findings, Authorities located Tiffany McLin at her residence and placed her under arrest in connection with the investigation. Tiffany McLin was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on August 14th, on charges of Failure to report certain felonies. Tiffany McLin remains jailed on a $500,000.00 bond, by local judges.

The victim’s identities are being withheld, but all victims are currently in safe environments as a result of the investigation.



Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the continued investigation by the SVU Division in this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases tend to be very disturbing for the public, as well as tedious for our investigators. I have the utmost belief in our detectives, to bring a conclusion to this incident for all involved.”