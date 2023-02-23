UPDATE: Child Victim Identified in Wednesday Evening Shooting Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported additional details in the investigation of a child who died from a gunshot wound in Raceland on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as six-year-old Davonta “D.J.” Michel Jr. of Raceland. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

At 7:45 p.m. on February 22, 2023, a man called 911 and reported a small child had been shot at a residence in the 2000 block of LA Highway 182 in Raceland. The boy, later identified as Michel, became unresponsive. CPR was administered on the scene, and the child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the child and his six-year-old brother found a loaded handgun in a bedroom at the residence and began playing with it. At one point, the firearm discharged, striking Michel.

The investigation is continuing. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services also responded to the scene. Lafourche Parish Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced that counseling services will be provided at Lockport Lower Elementary School where Michel had been attending first grade.