UPDATE: Couple Charged for Rape, Child Porn, Drugs and Weapons Now Charged with Bestiality

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a husband and wife from Cut Off previously charged for rape, child porn, weapons, and drug charges now face charges involving bestiality. Jorden Theriot, 34, and Jennie Theriot, 33, each face 96 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

In July 2024, juvenile detectives began investigating a report of possible sexual abuse involving the Theriots and more than one child. Both were allegedly involved in sexual acts with children. The investigation led to detectives obtaining search warrants for two residences which turned up 14 firearms, a large amount of ammunition, narcotics and child pornography. The Theriots were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux in July.

As the investigation continued, detectives found 96 videos of humans engaged in sexual acts with animals. Detectives then obtained new warrants for the Theriots.

In all, Jorden and Jennie Theriot are now each charged with 96 counts of sexual abuse of an animal (possession and production of pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in sexual activity). From the previous arrest, they are also both charged with two counts of first degree rape, pornography involving juveniles, 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, possession of Valium, possession of Xanax, possession of morphine, and possession of marijuana. Bail for Jorden Theriot is now set at $1,780,500. Bail for Jennie Theriot is now set at $2,205,500, and she is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole due to a probation violation.

This investigation is continuing. Due to the nature of the investigation, no further information is available at this time.