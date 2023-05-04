UPDATE: Cut Off Man Charged with Additional Sex Crimes Involving Juveniles

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off man arrested for sex crimes in May 2022 has been booked on new charges after new victims came forward. Ralph Cheramie Jr., 62, now faces charges for three separate females who were victimized between 12-20 years ago.

Through investigation, detectives learned Cheramie had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile girl beginning approximately 20 years ago. The first incident occurred when the girl was a young teenager. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Cheramie on May 31, 2022. At the time, he was charged with two counts of oral sexual battery, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

After the announcement of his arrest, additional victims came forward. Detectives were able to find probable cause for additional charges for Cheramie for inappropriate sexual contact with two more victims that occurred when the females were juveniles – one of which was under the age of 13 at the time of the incident. Cheramie was subsequently booked on new charges including three counts of sexual battery (forcible fondling), three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Due to the nature of these crimes, no additional information will be released.

The investigation into Cheramie is continuing. Any other victims are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Rodney Morrison of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4359.