UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. At that time, a man – later identified as Washington – walked into the store with a firearm, demanded money, and left with cash. Through the initial investigation, detectives believed he had arrived and departed the store on a bicycle.

Through investigation, and thanks partly to anonymous tips received by Crime Stoppers Bayou Region, detectives identified Washington as the suspect. On January 23, detectives located Washington in the Thibodaux area and brought him in for questioning. During questioning, Washington admitted to committing the armed robbery. Detectives even recovered some of the stolen cash that Washington admitted to having in his possession. Detectives conducted a search of Washington’s residence and recovered the firearm reportedly used in the robbery, as well as boots that matched those from surveillance videos.

Washington was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm. Bail is set at $200,000.