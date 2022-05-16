UPDATE: Detectives Obtain Images of Suspect in Weekend ATV Theft and Shooting

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives have obtained images of a suspect in reference to a weekend shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning. The images were obtained from a residential security camera.

As previously released, just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. The man fired several shots at them, striking one of the men in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Though the subject in the images has his face covered, investigators are hoping for help in identifying the person in the photos. Anyone who can identify the person in the photo, or anyone with any information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

If you believe you believe you have been the victim of a theft or burglary in this area, please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808. If you believe you have surveillance video concerning this specific incident, contact (985) 413-4498.