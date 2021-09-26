UPDATE: Female victim in shooting on Bull Run Road dies; suspect charged with murder

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has provided more details on Saturday’s shooting on Bull Run Road in Schriever, including that the 51-year-old female victim has passed away from injuries sustained during the shooting.

From the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that shortly before 8:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1800 block of Bullrun Rd in reference to two subjects being shot.

Sheriff Soignet advised that deputies arrived on scene along with Louisiana State Police. It was learned that Patrick Waddle (38 Years of age residing at 1941 Bullrun Rd) arrived at the residence and began shooting from outside the residence. A female and male resident were both struck by bullets during the shooting. Both victims were transported to hospitals for medical treatment. No motive is being released at this time. Waddle was known by the victims of this shooting.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation and issued arrest warrants for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for Patrick Waddle. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police observed Waddle entering the wooded area off Bullrun Rd and attempted to apprehend him. Waddle fired multiple shots at Louisiana State Police Troopers while fleeing the area, injuring one Trooper. Louisiana State Police is conducting the investigation into that the trooper being shot.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department and Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search for Patrick Waddle.

At approximately 4:15 am on September 26, 2021, Patrick Waddle was taken into custody without incident in the 2000 block of Bullrun Rd.

Shortly after, the female victim, identified as Lisa Eschete (51 years of age, residing on Bullrun Rd) passed away at the hospital from the injuries sustained during the shooting.

Patrick Waddle was arrested for one count of First Degree Murder and one count of attempted First Degree Murder. He is being held on $4 million bond.

Sheriff Soignet wants to personally thank the Louisiana State Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department and Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Patrick Waddle. This investigation an ongoing joint investigation with the Louisiana State Police and more charges will be coming. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office would refer any additional details to the Louisiana State Police.

A spokesperson with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the trooper who was injured in the incident has been released from the hospital. Charges from LSP are still pending, the spokesperson said.

