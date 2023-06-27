UPDATE: Galliano Man Arrested for Monday Shooting Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Galliano man has been arrested following a shooting incident Monday evening that left one man injured. Christopher Maurer, 38, is charged with aggravated battery and illegal firearm possession.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on June 26, 2023, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a trailer park in the 17000 block of LA Highway 3235 in Galliano. When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man had been shot in the torso. The victim was initially taken to Lady of the Sea General Hospital and later airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Maurer was immediately taken into custody at the scene. During questioning, he admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Detectives believe a .22 caliber rifle was used in the shooting.

Maurer was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. Bail has not yet been set.