UPDATE: Houma man identified as victim in deadly shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a man which occurred on Hyland Drive in Thibodaux on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Carlos Knox of Houma. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 6, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person who had been shot and was lying on the ground in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux. Several gunshots were reportedly heard in the area. Deputies and detectives responded and located the victim who was pronounced dead and later identified as Knox. Several spent rifle shell casings were found nearby.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.