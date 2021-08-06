UPDATE: Houma authorities identify suspect in shooting of grandmother near St. Francis

UPDATE: The Houma Police Department has identified the suspect in the shooting incident near St. Francis as Jamanie Dotch, 17 years old of Wolf Parkway.

​After reviewing video surveillance, Houma Police observed Dotch approach the area of Grinage Street and Point Street on a bicycle. Houma Police observe Dotch exit the bicycle walking toward the 600 block of Griange where he was involved in the altercation with the victim. Shortly thereafter, Dotch is observed armed with a weapon, running back to the bicycle and fleeing the area.

​Upon reviewing the footage, Houma Police secured arrest warrants on Jamanie Dotch for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone. Jamanie Dotch is considered armed and dangerous, and it’s recommended to use extreme caution. It is also reported that Jamanie Dotch escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth in Shreveport, LA on 6-16-21.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

———————————————————————————————

The Houma Police Department has released more details about today’s shooting near St. Francis as well as a photo of the suspect:

Houma Police is currently working a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 pm in the 600 block of Grinage where a 60-year-old female was picking up her grandkid(s) from school. While doing so, she was approached by a male who was armed with a weapon. During the investigation, Houma Police were able to ascertain that the male fired a shot, striking the victim in the lower torso and fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility to retrieve treatment for her injuries. At this point, Houma Police detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and gathering evidence in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Additional information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

CLICK HERE to read the previous story.