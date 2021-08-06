UPDATE: Houma Police release photo of suspect in shooting of grandmother near St. Francis

The Houma Police Department has released more details about today’s shooting near St. Francis as well as a photo of the suspect:

Houma Police is currently working a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 pm in the 600 block of Grinage where a 60-year-old female was picking up her grandkid(s) from school. While doing so, she was approached by a male who was armed with a weapon. During the investigation, Houma Police were able to ascertain that the male fired a shot, striking the victim in the lower torso and fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility to retrieve treatment for her injuries. At this point, Houma Police detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and gathering evidence in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Additional information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

CLICK HERE to read the previous story.