UPDATE: Investigation into Thibodaux murder continues

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said an investigation into the death of a Schriever man whose body was discovered on Tuesday morning is continuing. The body of 30-year-old Clinton Keplinger IV was found on Burma Road in Thibodaux, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

At around 3:15 a.m., a motorist driving on Burma Road discovered Keplinger’s body lying in the roadway and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. He was found to have died from several gunshot wounds. The investigation into his death is continuing.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.