UPDATE: Lockport Man Charged with Murder in Stabbing Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Lockport man who has been charged with murder following a stabbing incident on Sunday. Tre’ Booty, 18, was arrested shortly after the incident which resulted in the death of Hunter Parks, 20, of Larose.

At around 12:20 p.m. on February 18, 2024, deputies responded to a call of a stabbing on Adams Street in Mathews. When deputies arrived, they found Booty, the reported suspect, in a nearby vehicle with what looked like blood on his clothing. He was immediately taken into custody. Other deputies located the victim with several stab wounds to his body, primarily in the torso. They attempted lifesaving measures on the victim until EMTs arrived. The victim was identified as Parks and was later pronounced dead.

Through investigation, detectives learned Parks was at his mother’s residence when Booty arrived. The two got into an altercation, and at one point, Booty allegedly stabbed Parks multiple times.

Booty was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.