UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family

A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking.

On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman residing in Choctaw. Walker made threats to shoot the woman and her family members, some of which were school-aged children. Due to the nature of the threats, deputies have dispatched to the woman’s residence and to the schools the children attend out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, detectives obtained warrants for Walker’s arrest.



Investigators believed Walker was still in Vermillion Parish that morning and reached out to authorities there. Deputies with the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office located Walker on Thursday afternoon and took him into custody.

Walker was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on warrants for terrorizing and cyberstalking. He is being held without bail.

