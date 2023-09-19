UPDATE: Missing Thibodaux Man Found Dead in Assumption Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon announced a body recovered in Assumption Parish has been identified as a missing Thibodaux man. Troymicheal Johnlouis, 34, was found with gunshot wounds and other wounds on Monday night.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Johnlouis since he was reported missing during the early morning hours of September 17, 2023. He had been reportedly last seen entering a car with a woman on the evening prior.

Then, on Monday evening, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible body in Bayou Lafourche in the Supreme area, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux. At around 8:15 p.m., a body was recovered from Bayou Lafourche, and investigators identified the man as Troymicheal Johnlouis. He was found to have several wounds including gunshot wounds. An autopsy is being conducted at the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Detectives from Lafourche Parish and Assumption Parish are working together on this homicide investigation as they try to determine where the crime may have taken place. Anyone with any information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.