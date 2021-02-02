UPDATE: Montegut double murder suspects now held without bond, face additional charges

The three suspects in the Montegut double murder are now being held without bond and face additional charges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that after further investigation, it was determined that Beaux Cormier, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson would have additional criminal charges.

Each is now additionally charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

These charges stem from the two prior incidents when they conducted surveillance on the residence and then attempted to commit the crime, however, were not successful.

Beaux Cormier is additionally charged with Solicitation for Murder for Hire. Beaux Cormier, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson are now being held without bond at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

