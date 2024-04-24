UPDATE: One Arrested in Sunday Night Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting incident in Raceland. Damien Parker Jr., 24, of Raceland faces multiple charges including weapons and drug charges.

At around 7:15 p.m. on April 21, 2024, deputies responded to the 100 block of Market Street in Raceland in response to several calls of shots having been fired in the area. After receiving a description of a suspect’s vehicle, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Parker. The vehicle had evidence of being involved in the shooting with shattered windows and damage from rounds.

During the traffic stop, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle, and a K-9 deputy alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered nearly 20 grams of marijuana in several small bags and a scale. They also found a firearm believed to have been used in the incident. Parker was also in possession of pills without a prescription.

Parker was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with illegal use of weapons, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a legend drug, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was also booked on a contempt of court warrant. He was released after posting bail in the amount of $40,540.53.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.