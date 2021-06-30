UPDATE: Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at Houma party

The Houma Police Department has identified a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Emmitt Carr Jr. that occurred on June 26 at a “splash” party.

During the investigation, Houma Police, after interviewing several witnesses and gathering evidence, secured an arrest warrant for Terrion T. Robinson (20 years old of Kitty Court) for Second Degree Murder.

During the investigation, Houma Police developed information that the motive behind the shooting may have resulted from a continuous feud between groups of people from the Thibodaux area and groups of people from the Houma area, according to officials.

At this point, Terrion T. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local police department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Read the previous story HERE.