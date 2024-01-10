UPDATE: Second Man Arrested in April 2023 Armed Robbery in Cut Off

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a second man has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in Cut Off in April 2023. Hosea Williams Jr., 25, of Galliano was arrested on Tuesday. Eddie Coleman Jr., 25, of Golden Meadow was arrested in May 2023 for the crime.

The crime occurred at a bank on West Main Street in Cut Off on April 29, 2023. Two individuals were walking away from the ATM machine at the bank when a small car pulled up. Two masked men reportedly pointed guns at the two individuals and stole hundreds of dollars in cash

Through investigation, detectives identified Coleman and Williams as suspects. Detectives located and arrested Coleman on May 5, 2023. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged with armed robbery with use of a firearm. He remains at the complex with bail currently set at $500,000.

Then, on the morning of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, patrol deputies responded to an animal complaint on East 75th Street in Cut Off involving two dogs. Deputies identified Williams as the owner and made contact with him. He initially attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and residence. During the search, investigators found several firearms, suspected cocaine and marijuana, a ski mask, and cell phones. These items were seized in order to be processed for evidence in this armed robbery and other potential crimes.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant for armed robbery with the use of a firearm. Bail is set at $1 million. Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing.