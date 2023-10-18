UPDATE: Second Man Arrested in July 2023 Armed Robbery in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a second man has been arrested in an armed robbery incident in July 2023 in which the victims were lured by a Facebook ad. Blake Chiasson Jr., 21, of Thibodaux was arrested on Tuesday. Darius Walter, 20, of Thibodaux had been arrested on the day of the incident.

At 4:20 p.m. on July 28, 2023, deputies responded to an armed robbery reported in the Thibodaux area. Through investigation, detectives learned a man and woman had gone to Lindsey Street in Thibodaux to meet up with someone regarding a trailer posted for sale on Facebook. When they arrived, they were greeted by a man who invited them inside the trailer to inspect it. Once inside a bedroom, a man with a ski mask robbed them at gunpoint, stealing a large amount of cash and two cell phones. The victims were able to get away from the area and call for help. Darius Walter was found and arrested shortly after the incident. He was booked with two counts of armed robbery with the use of a firearm and was released after posting bail in the amount of $55,000 on August 29, 2023.

As the investigation continued, detectives developed Chiasson as the second suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Tuesday, October 17, while passing in the area of Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux, deputies spotted Chiasson and stopped to detain him. As the deputy approached, Chiasson started to run, but deputies were quickly able to take him into custody.

Chiasson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant for two counts of armed robbery with use of a firearm. He was additionally charged with resisting an officer. Bail is set at $80,000.