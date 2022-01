Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Terrione R. Thomas (B/M, 26 of Baton Rouge, La.), for (2-Counts) of Second Degree Murder (Felony) No Bond.

Terrione R. Thomas was located at an out of town hospital and taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Terrione R. Thomas remains in the custody of B.R.P.D. and will be later transported back to our jurisdiction for interview and booking procedures. The incident remains under investigation