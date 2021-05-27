UPDATE: Suspect arrested following threats to Thibodaux Regional; police find gun in car

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Elwin Leboeuf Jr. (W/M, 53 of Grand Isle, La.), for Terrorizing (Felony).

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to Thibodaux Regional Health System, due to receiving information that Elwin Leboeuf made terroristic threats. Although Mr. Leboeuf was not on scene at the time the information was being relayed to staff, the hospital facility, along with a neighboring medical provider placed their facilities on lock down for precautionary measures.

Thibodaux Police personnel quickly learned that Mr. Leboeuf was possibly in-route to the facility and coordinated with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in attempt to intercept the vehicle. A Thibodaux P.D. Detective intercepted Mr. Leboeuf in the 600 block of N. Acadia Road, at which time Mr. Leboeuf was taken into custody without incident following a felony traffic stop in the parking lot of the medical facility.

After obtaining a search warrant for Mr. Leboeuf’s vehicle, a firearm was confiscated. Mr. Leboeuf was later transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $500,000.00 bond.