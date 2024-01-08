UPDATE: Suspect arrested for shooting man outside Houma bar

On January 6th, 2024 at approximately 1:30a.m., the Houma Police department responded to a shooting at “Thirsty Thirty Sports Bar” in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival the victim was found to be deceased as a result several gunshot wounds and was identified as Marvin Reed, 39 years old, of Carondolet, Al.

The investigation revealed that Reed and the suspect, Christopher Boutwell, 39 years old of Theodore, Alabama, were at the bar together as they were acquaintances. While at the establishment, a physical altercation took place between the two of them. At the conclusion of the altercation, Boutwell went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm and shot Reed multiple times. Boutwell then left scene in his vehicle, but he was located by patrolling units and taken into custody without further incident.

Christopher Boutwell was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of Second-Degree Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.