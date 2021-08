The Houma Police Department has released more details in the shooting that occurred around 3:15 p.m. today near Barataria Avenue and Tunnel Boulevard in Houma.

One man was shot to death in the incident, and another victim was airlifted to a medical facility, Lt. Travis Theriot with HPD confirmed.

A suspect in the shooting is in custody, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later date, Theriot said.