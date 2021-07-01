UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting at Houma party turns himself in

Shortly after 10 a.m. today, Terrion Robinson, who was wanted for the June 26 murder of 19-year-old Emmitt Carr at a splash party, turned himself in at the Houma Police Department

The 20-year-old was booked for Second Degree Murder. He was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed to await bond or court.

The Houma Police Department would like to extend thanks to those who assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing, as well as those associated with the surrender of Terrion Robinson.

