UPDATE: Suspect in Gheens Shooting Incident Remains in Critical Condition

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the suspect in a shooting that occurred in Gheens on February 1, 2024, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Jesse Bergeron, 35, of Raceland was identified as the suspect in the incident and was injured after crashing his truck following the shooting. The shooting victims suffered only minor injuries

At around 11:10 a.m. on February 1, 2024, deputies responded to a report of a truck traveling at a high rate of speed on LA Highway 654 in Gheens as well as a subsequent shooting in the area. They discovered the truck had crashed in a sugar cane field near the intersection of LA 654 and the Gheens Short Cut Road, and the truck had caught fire. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, and the driver, Bergeron, emerged from the truck with burns and other injuries. He was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for treatment where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the victims of the shooting had arrived at a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released. One of the victims had been traveling in a manlift at a slow rate of speed followed by a truck escorting the equipment. Bergeron allegedly shot at the victims through his windshield.

The investigation is continuing. Bergeron will face criminal charges upon his release from the hospital.