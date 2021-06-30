UPDATE: Suspect in murder at Houma apartment complex apprehended in Thibodaux

A man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the homicide at Cameron Isles Apartments on December 5, 2020, has been arrested.

From the Thibodaux Police Department:

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Rondell Dewey (B/M, 25 of Reserve, La.), for five 32nd JDC warrants (Terrebonne). Mr. Dewey was wanted for First Degree Murder, Domestic Abuse Battery First Offense, Simple Assault, Illegal Use/Possession/Control of a Weapon, Possession of CDS II, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (3-Counts).

On June 25th, 2021, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department received a crime tip advising that Rondell Dewey was at a residence located inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. Having knowledge that Mr. Dewey had active warrants for his arrest through the 32nd JDC; Officers immediately proceeded to the Government Circle area where Mr. Dewey was located and apprehended.

Mr. Dewey was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, and later transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with a $2,000,000.00 for the First Degree Murder Warrant and a No Bond Hold for the remaining warrants.

