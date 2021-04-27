UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Houma nightclub shooting

From TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announces that after several hours into the investigation TPSO detectives have obtained arrest warrants for a shooter responsible for the Lenny’s Night Club Shooting that occurred on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021.

Brandon Deshawn Johnson Aka “Pee Pee”, birth date 02/12/2002, of Houma, La. is WANTED for 5 Counts of Attempted 1St Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Johnson is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward.