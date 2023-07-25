UPDATE: Thibodaux Man Charged with Armed Robbery in May Carjacking

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man is now charged with armed robbery in a carjacking incident that occurred in May 2023. Davien Young, 19, is charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm. Three juveniles who were caught with the stolen car had previously been charged with possession of stolen property.

At around 3:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023, deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of Michelle Place in Thibodaux. Three males flagged down the driver of a black sedan and then stole the car at gunpoint. At around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, 2023, the victim’s car was involved in a crash. Three juveniles were inside the car and suffered minor injuries in the crash. The 17-year-old male and two 15-year-old males were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Each was later charged with possession of stolen property.

Through further investigation, detectives identified Davien Young as a suspect in the armed robbery. They obtained a warrant for his arrest. On July 20, 2023, detectives located Young in Golden Meadow and took him into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for armed robbery with the use of a firearm. Bail is set at $500,000.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. The names of the juveniles cannot be released due to their ages.