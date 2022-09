UPDATE: Thibodaux Police Department provide update on Barbier Avenue shooting

Thibodaux Police Department provided an update on the shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. on September 10. “The victim identified as a juvenile black male succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility. The incident remains under investigation,” reads a statement from TPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

