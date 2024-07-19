UPDATE: Three arrested in June 2024 shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people have been arrested for their roles in a in a June 2024 shooting in Thibodaux. David Bonds, 35, and Ronald Vallejo, 33, both of Thibodaux, were arrested for the attempted murder of Floyd Gage, 45, of Thibodaux who was charged with illegal carrying of a firearm following the incident. Bonds and Gage both suffered injuries in the shooting.

Through investigation, deputies learned Vallejo and Gage had an argument near Gage’s residence on June 29, 2024. This resulted in Vallejo leaving and returning at around 7:15 p.m. with Bonds. When Gage exited his residence, Vallejo and Bonds began shooting at Gage who was struck in the arm. Gage retreated inside the residence. Both Vallejo and Bonds followed Gage who then began shooting back at them, striking Bonds in the hip. Vallejo and Bonds left the scene, and Bonds went to a local hospital for treatment. Gage remained at the scene, and deputies rendered first aid upon their arrival. He was later treated at the hospital for his injury. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Vallejo and Bonds for attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following his release from the hospital, Gage was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bail is set at $75,000.

Vallejo fled the parish on the night of the shooting. He was arrested on a traffic stop for drug possession on July 1 by Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is being held by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on the drug charge, and he is also being held on the warrants for Lafourche Parish.

Then, on July 18, 2024, investigators located and arrested Bonds. During a search of his residence, detectives found a loaded firearm. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the aforementioned warrants and also charged with a second count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bail is set at $650,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.