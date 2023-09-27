UPDATE: Two Charged with Murder of Thibodaux Man Found in Assumption Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people have been charged with murder in the investigation into the death of a Thibodaux man. The body of Troymichael Johnlouis, 34, was found in Assumption Parish on September 18, 2023. Eddie Clark III, 26, of Baton Rouge and Tierra Pendleton, 25, of Thibodaux were both charged with murder in the investigation which spanned several jurisdictions.

On September 17, 2023, Johnlouis was reported missing in Lafourche Parish after being last seen entering a car with a woman on the evening prior. The next day, his body was recovered from Bayou Lafourche in Assumption Parish and found to have several wounds including gunshot wounds. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Through an investigation that involved Sheriff’s Offices in the parishes of Lafourche, Assumption, Terrebonne, Jefferson, and East Baton Rouge, investigators identified Clark and Pendleton as suspects in the investigation. Detectives identified Pendleton as the woman in the car that Johnlouis was seen entering. The investigation also revealed Clark was waiting in the vehicle and armed with a knife and gun. After Johnlouis entered the vehicle, Clark allegedly attacked him. Johnlouis suffered multiple lacerations and gunshot wounds, and Pendleton drove away quickly. Johnlouis’ body was eventually transported to Assumption Parish and dumped into Bayou Lafourche.

Detectives found vehicles believed to be used in the commission of the crime in East Baton Rouge Parish and Jefferson Parish, and they found evidence inside the vehicle related to the case. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Clark and Pendleton for second degree murder.

On September 21, 2023, investigators from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Pendleton’s residence in Terrebonne. Clark was present and was arrested. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held for Lafourche Parish on the murder charge. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office also has a warrant for Clark for improper disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

Evidence of the crime was discovered at Pendleton’s residence. She was arrested on Tuesday, September 26, and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant for second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.

Sheriff Craig Webre sincerely thanks Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III and their agencies for their assistance in this investigation.