UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder on Johnson Ridge

TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two more individuals responsible for the August 4, 2021 murder of Jeremiah Williams on Johnson Ridge Ln.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Caden Johnson (18 years of age, residing in Thibodaux, LA) and Jamyre Mitchell (18 years of age, residing in Lafayette, LA) turned themselves in without incident to the Houma Police Department at approximately 9:20 pm on August 10, 2021. Both were arrested per warrant for one count of Second-Degree Murder and being held on a $1 million bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thibodaux City Marshall’s Office, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet also wants to thank the Johnson Ridge Community and other residents of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish that provided pertinent information in this investigation.

Sheriff Soignet advised that this investigation is still ongoing

and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433 where they will be eligible for a cash reward.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

UPDATE:

August 6, 2021

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two men and secured arrest warrants for two others for Second Degree Murder in the ongoing Murder investigation of Jeremiah Williams.

Sheriff Soignet advised that video footage from the nearby area identified at least two vehicles involved in the shooting.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began receiving information that the subjects involved in the homicide were Christopher Cammack (21 years of age, residing in Thibodaux, LA), Kobe Wilson (21 years of age, residing in Thibodaux, LA), Jamyre Mitchell (18 years of age, residing in Lafayette, LA), and Caden Johnson (18 years of age, residing in Thibodaux, LA).

On August 5, 2021, with the assistance of Thibodaux Police Department and the Thibodaux City Marshal; Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives located Christopher Cammack at an apartment on Eagle Dr in Thibodaux, LA. Parked outside the apartment Cammack was located at was a Gray Kia Optima, matching the description seen on video from the area of the shooting. Cammack was taken into custody by the Thibodaux Police Department on an unrelated outstanding warrant for Fraudulent firearm purchase and later transferred to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. With the help of Thibodaux Police Department, a search warrant was conducted on the apartment Cammack was located in, a pistol consistent with one of the weapons used in the shooting was located.

After further investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Christopher Cammack with Second Degree Murder and issued arrest warrants for Kobe Wilson, Jamyre Mitchell, and Caden Johnson for Second Degree Murder.

Sheriff Soignet advised that on August 6, 2021, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Thibodaux Police Department assisted Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives in locating Kobe Wilson on Belle Isle Dr Thibodaux, LA. He was taken into custody without incident.

Christopher Cammack and Kobe Wilson are both being held on a $1 million bond.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this homicide or the whereabouts of Jamyre Mitchell or Caden Johnson to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Thibodaux City Marshall’s Office for their help in locating these dangerous individuals.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

August 4, 2021

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 3:00 am on August 4, 2021 on Johnson Ridge Ln.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol division responded to reports of a vehicle striking a residence and gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, deputies located a male subject in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Elantra that had struck a residence. Deputies attempted life-saving measures; however, the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

Sheriff Soignet advised that the victim has been identified as Jeremiah Williams (34 years of age, residing on Alfred Harris Ln.), who suffered an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Soignet stated the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where they will be eligible for a reward.