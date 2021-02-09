UPDATE: Two Teens to Be Charged with Dozens of Vehicle Burglaries in South Lafourche

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Troy Dufrene announced two teenagers are in custody in connection to an investigation into dozens of vehicle burglaries in the South Lafourche area. Dakota Friloux, 19, of Larose and a male teenage juvenile both face charges in the strings of burglaries occurred on three separate nights in Larose, Cut Off, and Golden Meadow.

On January 24, 2021, deputies investigated a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larose area, which included vehicles on Buchannan Street, Chester Lee Street, and Gemini Street. Then, on February 4, 2021, deputies responded to more vehicle burglaries in the Cut Off area, including residents from East 85th Street to East 90th Street, as well as the area of West 123rd Street and West 124th Street. Two days later, on February 6, additional burglaries were reported in the Town of Golden Meadow, as well as some areas just outside the town limits. Small amounts of cash and loose change were primarily taken, but two firearms were also stolen.

Through investigation, detectives obtained video and images of the unknown subjects committing burglaries and attempted burglaries Those were released to the public in an effort to identify those involved. Investigators received numerous anonymous tips and developed Friloux and the juvenile as suspects in the investigation.

On Monday, February 8, detectives contacted the suspects and recovered the two stolen firearms. During questioning, Friloux admitted to his involvement. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He is currently booked on three counts of Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (one for each series of burglaries) and one count of Encouraging Child Delinquency. The juvenile was also charged accordingly and placed at the Juvenile Justice Complex in Thibodaux.

Additional charges are pending as investigators are working on additional warrants for dozens of counts of burglary and attempted burglary involved. Additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.