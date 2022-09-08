UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of numerous gunshots in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. Through investigation, detectives learned Folse had been sitting in a truck parked on the street. Multiple rounds were fired at the victim resulting in his death.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking for the public’s help in this case. The investigation into this shooting incident is continuing. Anyone with any knowledge of this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This investigation is being led by Lieutenant Robert Mason. Anyone wishing to speak directly to investigators can contact him at (985) 532-4394.