UPDATE: Woman Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Bayou Blue Man

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Bayou Blue woman has been charged with murder in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Brandon Bradley in May 2022. Crystal Ricker, 41, who was in a relationship with Bradley, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder.

Just after 3:45 p.m. on May 29, 2022, deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as troopers from Louisiana State Police, responded to a report of a man being shot in Bayou Blue. The victim was later identified as Brandon Bradley. The incident occurred inside a small camper in the 200 block of Lake Long Drive. Some citizens who were nearby, as well as volunteer firefighters, were already on the scene attempting life-saving measures until EMTs arrived. Bradley had suffered what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, and he died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The weapon used in the shooting was recovered at the scene along with a spent casing.

The initial investigation revealed that a domestic argument had occurred between Ricker and Bradley which led to the shooting. Detectives learned Bradley told people at the scene that Ricker had shot him. That combined with other evidence obtained over the course of the investigation led detectives to obtain a warrant for Ricker’s arrest.

On June 29, 2022, detectives contacted Ricker, and she was placed under arrest. She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged with second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.