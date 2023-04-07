UPDATE:Shooting Incident at South Lafourche Leonard J. Miller, Jr. Airport

Three Men Arrested for Illegal Use of Firearm for Thursday Night Incident Near Airport Port Fourchon Harbor Police Chief Mike Kinler announced the arrest of three men in connection with Thursday night’s incident at the South Lafourche Airport. Ernest Richoux, 44, of Galliano, Bryant Guidry, 40, of Houma, and Warren Bourque, 48, of Kaplan were charged with illegal use of weapons in the incident. There were no injuries in the incident.

At around 6:30 p.m. on April 6, 2023, Harbor Police officers responded to a 911 call from a man who said he was being shot at while standing in a parking area at the airport. Officers arrived within one minute, and as they exited their vehicles, several rounds passed over and around their vehicles. Believing they were being targeted, officers called for backup and additional officers and deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. They established a perimeter in an effort to confine and locate any potential suspects. At that time, the rounds had ceased, and there was no longer an active threat. After several hours of searching, no suspects could be located, and officers found no evidence of an apparent motive or that officers had been targeted at that time.

On Friday morning, April 7, officers received a tip identifying Richoux as a possible suspect in the incident. Through further investigation, officers learned Richoux, Guidry and Bourque were shooting a .223 rifle and four handguns at targets in the direction of the airport with no backstop behind the targets to prevent projectiles from traveling long distances. All three suspects were located and cooperated with investigators. Based on interviews with the suspects and evidence found at the scene, investigators determined the three men had no intention of firing upon anyone or any vehicles, but were negligent in their actions.

Richoux, Guidry, and Bourque were all arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. They were charged with one count each of illegal use of a firearm. Bail has not yet been set. Per Act 494, mug shots cannot be released.