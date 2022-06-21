Vehicle Burglar Caught In the Act in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Zachary Cole (B/M, 28 of Thibodaux, La.) for 3 – Counts of Simple Burglary – Motor Vehicle (Felony).

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Officers of the Thibodaux Police Department were patrolling the 500 block of St. Mary Street, when they observed a suspicious subject walking from the parking lot of business located in the area. Officers immediately made contact with the subject who was identified as Zachary Cole. Upon speaking with Mr. Cole, he displayed a very nervous demeanor and was inconsistent when explaining to officers why he was in the that location.

Through further investigation and questioning, Mr. Cole admitted to officers that he had burglarized two vehicles in the parking lot, where Mr. Cole was found in possession of some items taken. Video Surveillance of the incident later proved that there was a third vehicle that Mr. Cole also burglarized.

Mr. Cole was booked and charged accordingly and later transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $15,000.00 Bond.

Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to take this time to remind our community partners to ensure all property and vehicles are locked and secured when left unattended. We are finding that majority of the burglary related complaints we are handling, result in the victimized party leaving their automobiles unlocked with valuables and weapons inside. We also have noticed a trend of vehicle keys and key fobs being left inside the unsecured vehicles.

As we continue to experience this type of criminal activity, we ask if you see anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. “Locking your vehicles and removing any valuables can go a long way in the protection of your property,” said Chief Zeringue. “Many burglars are looking for unlocked, easy targets.”