Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm.

Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division encountered a vehicle on Louisiana Hwy 311, which they quickly determined was a vehicle identified as stolen from a neighboring parish. Patrol Deputies pursued the vehicle, which was contacted near the area of Hollywood Road Extension. As Deputies attempted to apprehend the driver, the suspect fled the area on foot, ultimately evading capture.

As the investigation continues, the TPSO has located no evidence to indicate that the fleeing suspect poses any danger to the general public. TPSO Deputies and Detectives continue to investigate and monitor the incident and are exhausting all investigative means to bring a conclusion to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.