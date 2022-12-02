Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood.

At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.

While officers were investigating the gunshots, there were three calls for service came in reporting three vehicles stolen. The first call came in at 5:43 a.m. from Barracuda Ave. reporting that a 2022 dark-colored Toyota Corolla was stolen, the second call came in at 6:04 a.m. from the corner of Barrow and Main reporting a 2010 Chrysler 300 was stolen and the third call came in at 6:43 a.m. reporting that a 2022 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Jean Ellen Avenue.

As the investigation continued, officers learned that there were two handguns in the Hyundai Elantra at the time it was stolen. Officers were able to link the Hyundai Elantra to the shooting on Tulip and suspect that the stolen firearms were the weapons used to fire the gunshots in the original complaint. As officers continued to investigate all of the incidents, a report was called in about a vehicle that had been abandoned in a field off Mystic Blvd. Upon arrival, it was discovered that it was the Hyundai Elantra that had been abandoned in the field.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details may be released at a later date and time. The Houma Police Department would like to again ask the public to avoid leaving firearms, and keys and to please secure their vehicle by locking them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.