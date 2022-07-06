Victim Shot at Private Function on Hollywood Road in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred in the 100 block of Hollywood Road on July 3, 2022.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the 100 block of Hollywood Road at approximately 2:00am on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in reference to a subject being shot. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was found with a gunshot wound and transported to an out of area hospital for medical treatment.

Patrol Deputies and Detectives of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that a private function was taking place at the time of the shooting, and patrons saw two males outside of the event arguing. Witnesses reported that shots rang out a few moments later. Detectives discovered several vehicles that were damaged as a result of the gunfire.

The incident is still under investigation.