VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in fire investigation at local storage unit

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fire investigation, at a local Terrebonne based storage facility.

​On August 26, 2022, the Schriever Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire of a local storage facility, located in the Schriever area. Several days later, the Schriever Fire Department contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) with information of a possible suspect in connection with the fire. A TPSO Arson Investigator was assigned to the incident and is attempting to identify the male subject observed within the video footage obtained from the facility.

(Video can be viewed here: https://www.tpso.net/post/tpso-seeks-help-to-identify-person-of-interest )

​Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation, or the identity of the photographed offender, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500 or Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.